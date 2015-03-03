UPDATE 1-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
(Corrects FY 2013 net profit figure in the second bullet.)
March 3 Flap Kongre Toplanti Hizmetleri AS :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 33.9 million lira ($13.49 million) versus 21 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.3 million lira versus 814,623 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.5139 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The National Football League said on Monday that team owners on Monday gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City.