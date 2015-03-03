UPDATE 1-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 3 SMT SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 71.2 million zlotys ($19.2 million) versus 66.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 5.7 million zlotys versus 3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 5.1 million zlotys versus 8.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 EBITDA was 6.5 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 31.3 million zlotys versus 32.1 million zlotys forecasted by the company
* FY 2014 net profit 25.2 million zlotys versus 27 million zlotys forecasted by the company
($1 = 3.7179 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The National Football League said on Monday that team owners on Monday gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City.