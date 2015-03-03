UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
March 3 Amplifon SpA :
* Reports full year revenue of 890.9 million euros ($994.60 million), up 7.7 percent year on year
* Full year net income is 46.5 million euros, up 53 percent year on year
* Full year EBITDA is 137.7 million euros, up 17.6 percent year on year
* Proposes full year dividend of 0.043 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
* Empery Asset Management LP reports a 9.99 percent passive stake in Medigus Ltd as of March 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2nZ3pTR] Further company coverage: