Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15,2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.818

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 13,2018

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS (B&D),Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.375 billion sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0872706881

