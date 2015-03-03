UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects FY 2014 revenue figure to 32.6 million lira from 23.6 million lira in the first bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)
March 3 Petrokent :
* FY 2014 revenue of 32.6 million lira ($12.89 million) versus 30.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 1.8 million lira versus profit of 2.7 million lira year ago
* Q4 net loss of 2.8 lira million versus loss of 947,629 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Saource text for previous release: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5195 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.