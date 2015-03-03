Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Arion Banki HF

(Arion Banki)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 12,2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.6370

Reoffer price 99.6370

Reoffer yield 3.241 pct

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1199968303

