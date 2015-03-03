March 3 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 2.2 million euros ($2.46 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss ex-items 0.3 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

* Estimates that net sales will be lower than in 2014 as a result of cost saving measures and effects of corporate restructuring

* General economic situation is expected to remain difficult, at least in short term