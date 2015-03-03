Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finland,Republic of (Finland)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15,2031
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 98.5900
Reoffer price 98.5900
Spread Minus 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN FI4000148630
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)