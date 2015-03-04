RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
March 4 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese Sc :
* Said on Tuesday its board of directors will propose to the shareholders' meeting to allocate the fiscal year loss fully to available reserves
* Plans no dividend payments Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.