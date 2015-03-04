March 4 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Said on Tuesday, the company forecasts a profit in the range of 105 million - 115 million Danish crowns ($15.73 million - $17.23 million), corresponding to a return on equity of 12.13 pct, for the financial year ending on Jan. 31, 2015

* Based on achieved return on equity of 9.8 pct in the period Q1-Q3 2014/15, the previous forecast for the financial year 2014/15 was a return on equity that exceeds the long-term return expectations of 7-8 pct pa.

* Equity is expected to come to 780 million - 790 million crowns at Jan. 31, 2015, equal to 17,950-18,150 crowns per share

($1 = 6.6748 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)