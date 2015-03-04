March 4 Componenta Dokumculuk Ticaret ve Sanayi :

* Said on Tuesday board of directors proposes dividend of 16.6 million lira ($6.6 million) in total or 0.2489 lira per share for FY 2014

* Proposed dividend will be paid starting from March 27 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.5359 liras)