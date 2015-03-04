(Corrects date of announcement to Tuesday)

March 4 Scor SE :

* Said on Tuesday SCOR Global Life has entered into a longevity insurance transaction with Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Sun Life)

* The transaction covers benefits in payment for pensioners who are members of the Bell Canada (BCE Inc) pension plan

* The risk of these members living longer is transferred from BCE Inc`s pension scheme to Sun Life and two reinsurers

* The associated liabilities are approximately C$ 5 billion

