March 4DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Tuesday way to implement restructuring plan was
finally free
* Had reached agreement on demands of bondholders in
creditors' meeting on Feb. 19 with lending banks and One Square
Advisory Services GmbH
* As a compromise for various demands, lender banks, Common
Representative and the company had agreed on a collateral
concept
* In return, the Common Representative of noteholders
relinquish any claims
* Said central component of agreement is an equal security
for claim for payment of banks and creditors of corporate bond
2013/20 in proportion to capital provided
