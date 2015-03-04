March 4DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Said on Tuesday way to implement restructuring plan was finally free

* Had reached agreement on demands of bondholders in creditors' meeting on Feb. 19 with lending banks and One Square Advisory Services GmbH

* As a compromise for various demands, lender banks, Common Representative and the company had agreed on a collateral concept

* In return, the Common Representative of noteholders relinquish any claims

* Said central component of agreement is an equal security for claim for payment of banks and creditors of corporate bond 2013/20 in proportion to capital provided

