March 4 Sonae Capital SGPS SA

* Said on Tuesday that FY 2014 net loss is of 6.83 million euros ($7.6 million) vs loss of 13.2 million euros yea ago

* FY EBITDA up 61.4 pct to 11.82 million euros

* FY turnover up 38.7 pct to 176.57 million euros

* End-Dec. net debt at 234.5 million euros, down 11.6 million euros year over year

* Says 2015 to be focus on internationalization process and with increased efforts on the sale of non-strategic assets

