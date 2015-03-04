UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
March 4 Glencore Plc
* First Reserve announces offering of 53.7 million shares in Glencore priced at 282.45 pence per share
* Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.