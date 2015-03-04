March 4 Midas SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit Mobyland Sp. z o.o. signed an agreement concerning payment for the data transfer services to be provided to Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. as of Jan. 1, 2015 for next four years

* New price under the agreement is 2.40 zlotys per 1 GB

* Polkomtel commissioned from Mobyland a data transfer package of 1.57 billion GB valued at 3.77 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion)

* Polkomtel belongs to Cyfrowy Polskat SA capital group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7375 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)