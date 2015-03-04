March 4 Midas SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit Mobyland Sp. z o.o. signed
an agreement concerning payment for the data transfer services
to be provided to Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. as of Jan. 1, 2015 for
next four years
* New price under the agreement is 2.40 zlotys per 1 GB
* Polkomtel commissioned from Mobyland a data transfer
package of 1.57 billion GB valued at 3.77 billion zlotys ($1.01
billion)
* Polkomtel belongs to Cyfrowy Polskat SA capital
group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7375 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)