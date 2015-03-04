March 4 Greenyard Foods NV :

* Announces that it will start preliminary discussions in relation to a possible business combination between Greenyard Foods, Univeg Group and Peatinvest

* No final decision has been reached regarding the structure of any business combination and there can be no certainty of any agreement Source text: bit.ly/1KhTIWa

