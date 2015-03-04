March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Guarantor Canada

Issue Amount 300 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 16, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.667

Reoffer price 99.667

Yield 1.443 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date March 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

