Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KBC Group
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 11,2027
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.4940
Reoffer yield 1.953 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas & DB
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English/Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.