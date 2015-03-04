Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.548
Reoffer price 99.548
Yield 0.942 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Satnley & MUS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1200103361
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.