Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Santander SA
(Santander)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17,2025
Coupon 2.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.0430
Reoffer yield 2.61 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 18,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English/Spanish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.