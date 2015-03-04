Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, BKint, Helaba & Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
