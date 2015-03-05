March 5 Deutsche Annington Says Confirms 2015 Outlook, Targets Ffo Of 340

* Says ffo up 28.2 percent to 286.6 million eur in 2014

* Says proposes dividend of 0.78 eurper share for 2014 versus 0.70 eur for 2013

* 360 million eur with 70 percent payout to shareholders

* Deutsche annington says merger with gagfah set to be completed this month

* 2014 ffo was 282 million eur Further company coverage: