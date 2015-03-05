March 5 Hunting Plc

* Fy revenue $1.39 billion, up 7.2 percent; pretax profit $212.4 million, up 7.5 percent

* Final dividend of 22.9 cents proposed to be paid on 26 may 2015, up 5 percent

* Sharp reduction in the global price of crude oil did not affect trading results during 2014

* "we continue to monitor our customer activity levels closely going into 2015"

* Since year end, about 500 employees or 13 percent of the group's global workforce have been affected by co's cost actions

* Expect the middle east and asia pacific to remain at activity levels seen in 2014, but sees tubular margins declining