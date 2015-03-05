March 5 Hunting Plc
* Fy revenue $1.39 billion, up 7.2 percent; pretax profit
$212.4 million, up 7.5 percent
* Final dividend of 22.9 cents proposed to be paid on 26 may
2015, up 5 percent
* Sharp reduction in the global price of crude oil did not
affect trading results during 2014
* "we continue to monitor our customer activity levels
closely going into 2015"
* Since year end, about 500 employees or 13 percent of the
group's global workforce have been affected by co's cost actions
* Expect the middle east and asia pacific to remain at
activity levels seen in 2014, but sees tubular margins declining
