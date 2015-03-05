March 5IVS Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday it acquired almost all of the minority (30 pct minus 3 shares) stake in Fast Service Italia SpA, of which it already held 70 pct before the transaction

* The transaction value was 12.2 million euros ($13.47 million)

* Through this acquisition the company exercised put option that was signed in contract from 2012 when it acquired the 70 pct stake in Fast Service Italia

