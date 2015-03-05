UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 5IVS Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday it acquired almost all of the minority (30 pct minus 3 shares) stake in Fast Service Italia SpA, of which it already held 70 pct before the transaction
* The transaction value was 12.2 million euros ($13.47 million)
* Through this acquisition the company exercised put option that was signed in contract from 2012 when it acquired the 70 pct stake in Fast Service Italia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.