Singapore February factory output rises 12.6 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
March 5 Onxeo SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY proforma net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* FY proforma revenue 35.3 million euros versus 1.5 milllion euros year ago
* Plans to inititiate Validive phase III trial evaluating its efficacy in 2015
* To enter preliminary phase III trials for Beleodaq drug in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore's industrial production rose more than expected from a year earlier in February, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing output, data showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 24 High U.S. share prices are pushing Lipper Award-winning equity fund managers into the shares of beaten-down healthcare companies, retailers and emerging-market stocks that they say offer a greater chance for outsized gains.