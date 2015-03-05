UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Securities to cut overseas business costs after profits tank
* CITIC Sec to cut CLSA's overseas operating costs by 25-30 pct
March 5 Midven SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Midven Lab sp. z o.o. signed a deal to acquire a 51 pct controlling stake in Dansk Soft Sp. z o.o
* Dansk Soft is a software house and specializes in software development
* BOJ kept policy steady this month, eyeing underlying inflation