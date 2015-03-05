** Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a manufacturer of steam
control valves and pumps, jumps as much as 7.3 pct in early
trade
** Declares a special dividend of 120p/shr after reporting
inline full-year results
** Says it has established a wholly-owned company in India
and that it expects to start direct sales in mid-2015
** "Progress was strong in Watson-Marlow and the Americas
and a new venture in India could boost Asian sales," analysts at
Liberum write in a note
