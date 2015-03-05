(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, March 5 The euro fell to 11 1/2-year lows against the dollar and a 7-year trough against the British pound on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi left the door open for asset purchases beyond September 2016.

The euro came close to dropping below $1.10, hitting a low of $1.10050, down 0.6 percent on the day. Against the pound, the euro fell 0.4 percent to 72.23 pence, its lowest level since December 2008.

Euro zone bond yields fell across the board except for German two-year yields, which nudged above the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.2 percent after Draghi said the central bank would not buy bonds with yields below that rate.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index surged to its highest level since November 2007 and was trading up 0.9 percent on the day.

"In saying that QE could last well beyond 2016, Mr Draghi is showing that the ECB is determined to continue until it gets the results it needs. They are perfectly aware that they cannot afford to fail," said Mauro Vittorangeli, a senior fixed income portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, Patrick Graham and John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)