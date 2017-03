March 5 Pmpg Polskie Media SA :

* Adjust its FY 2014 forecast

* Sees its FY 2014 revenue of 58.4 million zlotys ($15.6 million) versus previously forecasted 64.1 million zlotys forecasted on March 14, 2014

* It sees its FY 2014 EBITDA of 9.7 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 8 million zlotys forecasted on March 14, 2014