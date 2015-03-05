China's money rates spike in the week, down on Friday, MPA assessment in focus

SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average ra