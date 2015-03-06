March 6 Yellow Hat SA :

* Said on Thursday that BENTEN Sp. z o.o. INVEST SKA bought 30,041,500 shares or 73.27 percent stake in the company

* Prior to transaction BENTEN Sp. z o.o. INVEST SKA did not own any shares of the company

