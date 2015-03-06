March 6 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :

* Said on Thursday it resolved to conclude a controlling and profit-and-loss transfer agreement between SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG and subsidiary SNP Consulting GmbH

* Said to submit this for approval to Annual General Meeting which is expected to take place on May 21

* Said approval was requirement for validity of agreement

* Said agreement would have a term of at least five years

* Said in addition, to propose creation of authorised and contingent share capital each up to a maximum of 50 percent of current share capital, i.e. each of 1,869,030 euros ($2 million)

