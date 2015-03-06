March 6 Orphee SA :

* Said on Thursday that, on Feb 24, Tomasz Tuora sold a 8.03 percent stake (3,100,000 shares) in company to Tadeusz Tuora

* After the transaction, Tomasz Tuora holds a 0.34 percent stake (132,395 shares) in the company

* After the transaction, Tadeusz Tuora raised his stake in the company to 10.39 pct (4,010,000 shares) from 2.36 pct (910,000 shares)

* Tomasz Tuora is company's chairman and Tadeusz Tuora is member of the company's board of directors

* On Feb. 26 TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. bought 15 percent stake (5,791,275 shares) in the company

* Prior to transaction, TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company

* After transaction conducted on Feb. 26 TOTAL FIZ raised its stake in company to 20.40 pct from 9.93 pct (3,834,282 shares)

* TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. is a unit of TOTAL FIZ, a fund managed by IPOPEMA Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA

