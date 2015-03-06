(Corrects sales figures to millions of euros from thousands of euros)

March 6 ISC Business Technology AG :

* With 16.529 million euros ($18.13 million), FY total external sales of ISC BT group increased by 14 pct compared to the previous year (14.505 million euros)

* FY EBITDA amounted to 585,000, increase of 13 pct over previous year's figure of 517,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)