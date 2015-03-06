BRIEF-Hyduke to acquire Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.
Mar 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower PPG Industries INC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.555
Reoffer price 99.555
Yield 0.941 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 13, 2027
Coupon 1.4 pct
Issue price 98.628
Reoffer price 98.628
Yield 1.526 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) JPM & MUSI
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.