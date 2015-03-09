March 9 Avi Ltd

* We expect current constrained consumer demand environment to persist

* Special dividend of 200 cents per share

* Interim dividend up 10% to 132 cents per share

* Headline EPS up 10% to 253 cents

* Cash from operations up 16% to r1,31 billion

* Operating profit up 13% to r1,15 billion

* Revenue up 11% to r6,00 billion for 6 months ended dec 31

* Strong brand portfolio underpinned a sound performance in a challenging trading environment

