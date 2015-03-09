Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
March 9 Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS :
* Reported on Saturday FY 2014 net loss of 168.7 million lira ($64.2 million) versus loss of 91.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 revenue of 719.6 million lira versus 805.6 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.6284 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update