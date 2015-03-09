UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Samse SA :
* Reports full year 2014 net income groupe share of 35.9 million euros ($38.98 million), up 21.1 pct
* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 2.10 euros per share, payable on June 19
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.