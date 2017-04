March 9 Care Property Invest NV :

* Announces signing of agreement in principle aiming to acquire 100 percent of the shares of the company VSP Lanaken Centrum WZC

* Acquisition is worth about 19 million euros ($21 million)

* Payment will be partially done with own resources and partly with borrowed funds Source text: bit.ly/1x88Mu6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)