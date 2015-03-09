March 9 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Said on Sunday that Reig Jofre and Kern Pharma had signed a deal with Maruishi Pharma for marketing of an injectable anesthetic of hospital use in Japan

* The product under the contract will be developed by Reig Jofre and Kern Pharma

* It is estimated that the first product will be marketed in 2016, upon completion of the registration process currently underway

