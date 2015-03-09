BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
March 9 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Said on Sunday that Reig Jofre and Kern Pharma had signed a deal with Maruishi Pharma for marketing of an injectable anesthetic of hospital use in Japan
* The product under the contract will be developed by Reig Jofre and Kern Pharma
* It is estimated that the first product will be marketed in 2016, upon completion of the registration process currently underway
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million