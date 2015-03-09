March 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt (OPCO)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.915

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London, Banca IMI, Commerzbank,

ING, Lloyds, RBS & Swedbank

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DB7XJG8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)