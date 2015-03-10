Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Alcatel Lucent Teleta Telekomünikasyon AS :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 373.8 million lira ($143.1 million) versus 355.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 587,447 lira versus loss of 18.8 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.6127 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order