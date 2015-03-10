March 10 TKH Group NV :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 353.1 million euros ($381.2 million), up 16 percent

* Q4 EBITA is 49.1 million euros, up 87.2 percent

* To propose dividend of 1 euro per share

* Expects turnover to grow by 300 million euros to 500 million euros in the next three to five years in the seven vertical growth markets the group has defined