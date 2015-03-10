BRIEF-Nordicom Chairman Pradeep Pattem appointed new acting CEO
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10Imvest SpA :
* Said on Monday it received a notification from its shareholder, Lujan SpA, that it has sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company on March 3
* Following the transaction, Lujan holds 3,581,400 of company's shares, equal to 11.44 pct of the share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHAIRMAN PRADEEP PATTEM APPOINTED NEW ACTING CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 sees 2017 revenue $1,450 million - $1,550 million, 2017 capex about $50 million Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ot8qoh) Further company coverage: