UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 10 Pamapol SA :
* Said on Monday that it filed a prospectus for listing of its series C and D shares and rights on series D shares to the Polish Financial Regulator (KNF)
* Amerykanka Struktura Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. acquired 8,262,250 of the company's series C shares
* Series D shares were issued via a public offer
Source text for Eikon: For more information on series C shares please also see:
For more information on series D shares please also see:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.