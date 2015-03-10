BRIEF-India's Infosys defends COO's salary hike
* Pravin Rao’s compensation revision reflects philosophy of aligning interests of leadership team to long term shareholder interests
March 10 Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :
* Said on Monday its Colombian unit, Secuoya Grupo de Comunicaciones SAS, had signed a deal with Agencia EFE SAU to create a company in Colombia
* Secuoya and EFE to own a 50 percent stake each in the newly created entity
* The new company, called Productora de Contenidos Audiovisuales bajo demanda (Procobade), to supply news videos and local news on demand to media worldwide
* Under the deal EFE to provide its brand, network of correspondents and news, while Secuoya to invest about 300,000 euros ($324,180) to make all the investments necessary for the implementation of the business
* Silicom Ltd says has secured a first design win for several versions of its bypass cards from a cyber security customer