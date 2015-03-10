March 10Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e
Gestioni SpA :
* Reported on Monday full year 2014 net loss of 9.7 million
euros versus net profit of 3.7 million euros a year ago
following provisions and adjustments totalling 56.1 million
euros
* Said the results differ from the schemes of financial
statements (balance sheet and income statement) approved by the
board of directors in its meeting on Feb. 10, as a result of the
judgment on the failure of Ciccolella to which the
company is exposed
* Full year 2014 CET1 Capital Ratio is 11.66 pct, CET1
Capital Ratio pro forma is 12.24 pct
* Announced that on March 5 it has sold its controlling
stake in Banca IPIBI
