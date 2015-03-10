March 10 Comperia.pl :

* Said on Monday that it signed a framework agreement with Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA to promote the bank's products via the company and its partners' websites

* The contract is for an unlimited period of time

* A current order is valued at about 2.1 million zloty ($549,700) net and is to be paid for by May 20, 2015

* Estimates that the value of the contract within the first five years can amount to 3 million zloty net Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8206 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)