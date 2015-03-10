Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 10 Prodware SA :
* Said on Monday it has sold its French Sage ERP X3 business to 4CAD Group
* Sage ERP X3 business has revenue of 4.4 million euros ($4.73 million) Source text: bit.ly/1HthGIO
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order